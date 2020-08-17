Videos posted to social media show a mostly maskless crowd gathered for a party at off-campus housing near Georgia college

Videos posted to social media show lots of individuals– most not using masks– securely compacted while dancing to music and drinking outside the apartment building.
“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore Covid-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” Carson stated. “The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.”
On Sunday, the department reported 1,873 brand-new cases and 33 brand-new deaths statewide, for a overall of 237,030 cases and 4,702 deaths in Georgia considering that the state started tracking the infection.
Lumpkin County, where Dahlonega lies, accounts …