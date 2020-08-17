Videos posted to social media show a mostly maskless crowd gathered for a party at off-campus housing near Georgia college

The big group of individuals gathered at an off-campus housing apartment building near the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega on Saturday night, the university’s executive director of interactions, Sylvia Carson, informed CNN in an emailed declaration on Sunday.

Videos posted to social media show lots of individuals– most not using masks– securely compacted while dancing to music and drinking outside the apartment building.

There is no statewide mask mandate in the state of Georgia and UNG requires masks only in the university’s buildings and facilities.

“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore Covid-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” Carson stated. “The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.”

People aged 18 to 29 have the greatest variety of coronavirus cases amongst any other age in Georgia, accounting for more than 23% of all cases in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health site.

On Sunday, the department reported 1,873 brand-new cases and 33 brand-new deaths statewide, for a overall of 237,030 cases and 4,702 deaths in Georgia considering that the state started tracking the infection.

