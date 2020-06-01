Videos Of Alleged Antifa Members Instigating Violence Go Viral On Social Media

As nationwide protests mixed with violence continued throughout America within the wake of the demise of African American George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police, many observers have caught on video what seems to be members of the far-left extremist group Antifa (anti-fascist) instigating the mayhem.

A Flood of Alleged Antifa Members Causing Violence Videos Circulate on Twitter

These movies are throughout social media.

Peaceful protesters in DC sort out an Antifa rioter and hand him over to the police for making an attempt to show issues violent. He was smashing the pavement so individuals may have objects to throw on the police. pic.twitter.com/WoNIkH0GM8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 1, 2020

Black protester in Colorado tells an Antifa douche to cease vandalizing property and defacing statues. pic.twitter.com/Y0lhTeR3ta — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2020

A peaceable Black protester catches White ANTIFA members RED-HANDED spray portray “Black Lives Matter” on the entrance of a Starbucks. 😡 She then stops the vandals of their tracks! 😂🤣 Wait ’til u hear their excuse… 🙄 GET EM SIS! ✊🏾#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/M6EPNZIiN5 — Benji Irby 🤷🏾‍♂️🇺🇸 (@actualBenjiirby) May 31, 2020

Antifa white women are actually stealing cheesecakes in Seattle pic.twitter.com/fzuu4UPbui — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2020

An Antifa terrorist in Fayetteville, NC had a nasty night time in the course of the riots pic.twitter.com/KVlKCBnNLS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 31, 2020

This black Woman is screaming and begging for the #AntifaTerrorists to cease looting and burning down stuff Far Left extremist group Antifa has hijacked the George Floyd Protests! They are appearing like Terrorist and they need to be arrested Raise your hand when you agree 🖐 pic.twitter.com/ga9i203dVm — Terrence Ok. Williams (@w_terrence) May 30, 2020

Antifa set hearth to a homeless man’s solely possessions. This is how we defeat racism. pic.twitter.com/zGD6fNyyVR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2020

RELATED: Violent Looting And Rioting Continues Across Nation – Mobs Use Floyd Killing As Excuse To Rob And Torch Property

Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Weighs In

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien instructed CNN that the violence throughout the nation was “being driven” by the extremist Antifa group.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien confirms the violence in cities throughout America is “being driven” by the far-left group Antifa. “They’re militants who are coming and burning our cities and we’re gonna get to the bottom of it.” pic.twitter.com/oTLKjl2aR2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 31, 2020

President Trump Wants To Designate Antifa as a Terrorist Group

On Sunday, President Trump stated he was making strikes to designate Antifa as a terrorist group.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” the President tweeted.

The United States of America will likely be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

That may not be a tough promote.

This is in Montreal, Canada. Time for Trudeau to declare Antifa a terrorist group

pic.twitter.com/btjDperfbB — LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) June 1, 2020

BLM!?? Where had been the black individuals? Gtfoh—RT @MrAndyNgo: Portland: Antifa & BLM smash buildings, they go in to loot, then they set it on hearth. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6mRFoQ9qGH — Darius LoveHall (@Kah_ILL) June 1, 2020

We hold seeing this in cities throughout the nation. Agitators using the identical techniques utilized by Antifa terrorists up to now being referred to as out by actual protestors. pic.twitter.com/htbgVc8fXv — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 1, 2020

Antifa gal waited her complete life for this second. Wait for it…pic.twitter.com/xaT1Hq9fn6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 1, 2020

Antifa TERRORISTS set hearth to St. John’s Church throughout from the White House pic.twitter.com/qs7uOifAqk — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) June 1, 2020

RELATED: Chilling Footage Shows Portland Mob Beat Up Unconscious Man: ‘Black Lives Matter, F*ggot’

Even as these horrific movies had been being shared, many liberals and far-leftists had been sharing the hashtags #IAmAntifa and #WeAreAntifa on social media to indicate solidarity with these thugs.

Merriam-Webster defines “terrorism” as “the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion.”

Do you imagine the movies featured right here match this definition?