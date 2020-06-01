Videos Of Alleged Antifa Members Instigating Violence Go Viral On Social Media

As nationwide protests mixed with violence continued throughout America within the wake of the demise of African American George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police, many observers have caught on video what seems to be members of the far-left extremist group Antifa (anti-fascist) instigating the mayhem.

A Flood of Alleged Antifa Members Causing Violence Videos Circulate on Twitter

These movies are throughout social media.

Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Weighs In

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien instructed CNN that the violence throughout the nation was “being driven” by the extremist Antifa group.

President Trump Wants To Designate Antifa as a Terrorist Group

On Sunday, President Trump stated he was making strikes to designate Antifa as a terrorist group.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” the President tweeted.

That may not be a tough promote.

Even as these horrific movies had been being shared, many liberals and far-leftists had been sharing the hashtags #IAmAntifa and #WeAreAntifa on social media to indicate solidarity with these thugs.

Merriam-Webster defines “terrorism” as “the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion.”

Do you imagine the movies featured right here match this definition?



