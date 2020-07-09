Video shows violence erupts at Black Lives Matter rally in Idaho

Shocking video shows Black Lives Matter demonstrators physically clashing with counter-protesters at a rally in Boise, Idaho.

Last Tuesday, activists gathered outside City Hall calling on officials to defund the police. However, they were outnumbered by a larger group showing their support for police – and violence soon erupted.

One video posted to TikTok shows both groups shouting at one another, before a Black Lives Matter demonstrator attempts to pull a flag out of women counter-protester’s hand.

The woman – clad in a blue singlet – retaliates by sucker punching a young activist in the facial skin.

She then needed to be restrained with a male member in her pro-policing group.

Shocking video shows Black Lives Matter demonstrators physically clashing with counter-protesters at a rally in Boise, Idaho. A woman in a blue singlet was caught on camera sucker punching an activist in the face

One Black Lives Matter demonstrator then calls out: ‘Where are the police when you need them?’

Officers then quickly appeared on the scene and were able to separate both groups who both began accusing one another of inciting the violence.

During the demonstration, Black Lives Matter protesters asked for a moment of silence to keep in mind George Floyd – the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

However, counter-protesters began chanting ‘USA’, adding to tension.

There were also reports of several other violent episodes through the protest – with claims that one person was left with a concussion.

Boise Police later posted to Twitter that no arrests were made.

Demonstrators from both groups continued to yell at one another after police separated them

One Black Lives Matter demonstrator, Samantha Hager, claims some of these among the counter-protesters belonged to ‘neo-Nazi groups, nationalist groups, and biker gangs all were arranging a big counter protest to scare BLM Boise,’ she said.

‘They brought a massive siren to drown out our speakers, started hitting us with their signs and flagpoles and began chanting ‘F*ck all n***ers,’ she told Media Drum World.

No video of the incident has been seen.

‘Last night our community witnessed — and lots of of our residents experienced — physical violence and intimidation by counter protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest at City Hall,’ Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement.

‘I condemn those that showed up in our community under the guise of ‘protection’ and alternatively intimidated, shouted epithets and white nationalist slogans, and in some cases physically assaulted protesters. There isn’t any room with this in our city.’