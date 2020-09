Video shows USPS mail being dumped in a California parking lot. A postal union says USPS employees weren’t involved

The September 3 video shows a Budget rental vehicle backing into the lot of 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetics. A person is seen exiting the vehicle and tossing numerous bags off the back of the truck into the lot. Minutes later, the person gets back into the vehicle and drives away — leaving the bags of mail in the lot.

“It was completely unusual,” 7Q owner Lilia Serobian told CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL. She said upon closer inspection of the bags, she noticed they were filled with hundreds of unopened envelopes and packages from the US Postal Service. “It’s suspicious. You start thinking, ‘OK, something is going on,’ because no one has access to all those boxes and packages.”

US Postal Service employees weren’t involved in the dumping of bags, Omar Gonzalez, the Western Regional Coordinator for the American Postal Workers Union, told CNN.

Gonzalez said the person seen on surveillance video tossing the bags of mail out of a Budget rental truck was a contractor and after watching the surveillance tape, Gonzalez said the bags appeared to be bulk shipment mail.