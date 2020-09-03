Video shows students violently detained in Belarus

By
Jasyson
-

A video shows students being struck by police officers, dragged away and loaded onto vans in Minsk, Belarus. At least 40 people were detained there after students clashed with police, according to Human Rights watchdog Viasna 96. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR