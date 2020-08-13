Video shows police officer pulling man in wheelchair off railroad tracks before oncoming train hits

A California police officer pulled a man out of his wheelchair and to safety on Wednesday, moments before he would have been crushed by an oncoming train, dramatic video of the rescue showed.

Lodi police officer Erika Urrea and Sgt. Steve Maynard were on patrol in their Central Valley community when they spotted the 66-year-old man in his wheelchair, stuck on tracks as crossing guards were coming down and a train approached at 8:44 a.m. PT, officials said.

Urrea’s body camera captured the life-and-death seconds, as she sprinted from her squad car to the pedestrian, stuck on Lodi Avenue.

“Can you get up?” Urrea asked frantically.

She unbuckled him, grabbed his torso and pulled him up out of the chair.

“Get up, get up, get up, get up, get up!” Urrea screamed while the Union Pacific train fast approached and she pulled him away.

Urrea and the man fell to ground as the train smashed through his wheelchair feet away.

“I need an ambulance now!” Urrea yelled out.

Erika Urrea. Lodi police department

The man was taken to the hospital and he was in stable condition on Thursday.

“As the incident happened very quickly we believe the chair wheel was stuck in the groove between the railroad track and the cement,” Lodi police Lt. Michael Manetti said.

Lodi police hailed Urrea’s bold and decisive move. The 36-year-old single mom has been on the job for 14 years.

“We are very proud of Officer…