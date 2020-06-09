Video shows police arrest black man after dancing in the street

The incident in Alameda has prompted the metropolis’s police chief to request an unbiased investigation into the officers’ actions. The May 23 arrest occurred after police acquired a name from a girl who stated “an African-American man is dancing in the street and clearly something is wrong with him.”

A collection of bodycam movies launched on Saturday shows police officers method the man, recognized as Mali Watkins, as he stood subsequent to a sidewalk in a street. Officers query the man, who says he had been dancing as a type of train, and as he tries to stroll away, police seize his wrists, push him to the floor and handcuff him. He implores a witness, a girl throughout the street, to report the incident.

He repeatedly asks police why they’re touching him and refusing to let him go. Police inform him he’s resisting arrest.

City of Alameda spokesperson Sarah Henry stated Watkins, who’s a metropolis resident, was arrested and cited for resisting arrest. She wouldn’t say if the officers have been positioned on depart or confronted any disciplinary motion, citing division coverage to not launch such data.