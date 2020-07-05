Video shows packed Michigan lake party despite warnings

By
Jackson Delong
-
Video from the water recreation area in Wisconsin, and celebrations in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, plus Diamond Lake, Michigan, shows large sets of people partying the Fourth of July holiday despite warnings coming from health representatives that this kind of gatherings may likely lead to a rise in coronavirus situations. CNN’s Polo Sandoval reports.

