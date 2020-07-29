Video shows New York police pulling a woman into an unmarked van. She was wanted for damaging police cameras, police say

The video shows a woman, determined by the NYPD as 18- year-old Nicholas Stone, having a hard time while being apprehended by officers and after that bundled into an unmarked gray van. Officers on bikes seem obstructing off groups of individuals at the scene.
When the officers from the NYPD Warrant Squad took Stone into custody, they were “assaulted with rocks and bottles,” the department stated.
The NYPD’s Warrant Squad utilizes unmarked lorries to find suspects, and the officers on bikes using intense yellow and blue consistent t-shirts existed to assist make the arrest, the NYPD stated.
CNN has actually been not successful reaching Stone and it is not yet clear who her legal agents are.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated it was the “wrong time and wrong place,” to apprehend thewoman The mayor was commenting Wednesday after a press reporter asked him about the video.
De Blasio likewise stated what occurred was “troubling” and not the kind of thing he wishes to see in the city.
“It is the responsibility of the police, if someone commits a response offense, they need to follow-up. Given the atmosphere in the country and the real concerns people have, it should not be in the middle of an ongoing protest,” de Blasio stated.
The mayor will talk with the NYPD commissioner today about the occurrence since he believes there was a much better method to get this done, he stated.