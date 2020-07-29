Video shows New York police pulling a woman into an unmarked van. She was wanted for damaging police cameras, police say

The video shows a woman, determined by the NYPD as 18- year-old Nicholas Stone, having a hard time while being apprehended by officers and after that bundled into an unmarked gray van. Officers on bikes seem obstructing off groups of individuals at the scene.

When the officers from the NYPD Warrant Squad took Stone into custody, they were “assaulted with rocks and bottles,” the department stated.

The NYPD’s Warrant Squad utilizes unmarked lorries to find suspects, and the officers on bikes using intense yellow and blue consistent t-shirts existed to assist make the arrest, the NYPD stated.