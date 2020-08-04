Video shows man attacking Lyft driver over plastic partition in Flagler County

A man is dealing with attack and kid abuse charges after a video shows him attacking a Lyft driver due to the fact that of a plastic partition in the cars and truck while a 7-year-old was in the car.Flagler County investigators stated Travis Smith, 36, ripped down the plastic set up to safeguard the driver and travelers from coronavirus then put the driver in a chokehold. The preliminary investigators’ report states the 2 guys continued battling outdoors near RockneLane The driver suffered an injury to the side of his head.Officials think Smith was intoxicated at the time of the battle.On the dash webcam video offered by the Lyft driver, you can hear Smith asking numerous concerns about the plastic and after that implicating him of lying about how he set it up.About a minute later on, Smith informs the other man in the rear seats with him to be all set. The video then shows Smith attacking the driver while the kid sobs in the rear seat.Travis Smith runs out prison after publishing a $7,500 bond.

