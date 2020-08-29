Video shows man armed with machete stealing dog at Crocker Park, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Newly- launched video shows a man armed with a machete stealing a dog from a consumerat Crocker Park

Westlake police say a couple was strolling their canines in the complex on Tuesday night, when they were approached by the suspect bring themachete

The couple reported that the man was speaking incoherently and unexpectedly utilized the machete to cut one of their leashes and got among their canines.

The animal owner attempted to work out the safe return of his dog, however needed to retreat when the suspect came towards him with themachete

The couple pulled away and called 911 for assistance. The lady is heard informing the dispatcher in a frenzied voice, “Please come, please!”

Westlake police officers hurried to Crocker Park and found out the man armed with the machete had actually launched the dog unscathed, however the suspect was now alarming other buyers, police stated.

Officers approached the suspect, determined as Julius Bello, 30, ofNorth Olmsted

Police stated Bello was armed with the machete and a smaller sized knife. He complied when police informed him to drop the weapons.

They tried to speak with Bello, and he stated he was trying to find his kids.

On police rush web cam video, an officer …