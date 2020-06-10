Video shows La Crosse mayor’s wife pepper-sprayed, police say she instigated incident | Crime and Courts

You have run out of free articles. You can help our newsroom by becoming a member of at our lowest fee! Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription doesn’t embrace this content material. Please name 866-735-5631 to improve your subscription.

Video launched this weekend of a La Crosse Black Lives Matter protest shows the wife of La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat strolling within the crosswalk, yelling and hitting the hood of a van, then approaching the motive force and being hit with pepper spray.

The investigating officer with the La Crosse Police Department reported Christy Kabat was the first instigator of the incident May 30 throughout the protest.

The driver, Bryan Knutson, instructed police he was driving to the grocery retailer down Fourth Street and stopped for a pink mild on the intersection of La Crosse Street when Kabat ran previous him and stopped the automobile subsequent to him, in response to the police report.

Knutson instructed police Kabat pounded on the hood of his automobile and flipped him off, then tried to open the door, later reaching within the window and scratching him.

Knutson stated he warned her a number of occasions that he had pepper spray and would use it if she didn’t again away.

Kabat instructed police she stopped Knutson as a result of he was “being really dangerous” as individuals had been crossing the road, in response to the report. She instructed him pedestrians have the right-of-way in Wisconsin, in response to the report.

“I’m not innocent in that, but you can’t run people over,” Kabat stated, in response to the report.