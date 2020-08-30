Video shows forceful arrest of Black man who was stopped while jogging as police searched for domestic violence suspect

Video of the occurrence published to social networks shows officers powerfully pushing the man into a police automobile as he yells.

The detained man, recognized in a police report as Mathias Ometu, 33, was seen going out of an apartment building as officers showed up in reaction to a call about a domestic violence attack, according to a police report from the occurrence.

Officers stopped Ometu and informed him they had “reasonable suspicion to believe” he “matched the description of an alleged strangulation family violence incident,” the report stated.

The police report stated Ometu declined to provide his name and date of birth after numerous demands and his “demeanor became aggressive.” Ometu declined to get in the patrol automobile and was then “placed in the patrol vehicle” after a “long struggle,” the report stated, “using only open hand techniques.”

During the occurrence, Ometu apparently kicked 2 officers, striking one in the face, the police report stated. The victim of the household violence occurrence satisfied officers and stated Ometu was not the suspect, however Ometu still would not provide officers his details, the report stated. He was detained and charged with 2 counts of attack on a peace officer, a declaration from the San Antonio Police Department stated. Bystanders movie the occurrence Jenny Rodriguez and Victor Maas, who experienced the arrest and shot the interaction in between Ometu and police, informed CNN by phone Friday that Ometu did not appear aggressive or confrontational towards the officers. Their …

