Video shows fisherman shocked when shark jumps out of water to snatch a fish he’s reeling in

A starving shark was captured on video leaping from the water to snatch a fish from a 17- year-old fisherman as it was being reeled in.

Footage of the frightening minute published by Jack Gray while fishing with his household in Seward, Arkansas, has actually gone viral after being published on Instagram.

The video shows Gray hard at work Wednesday around 5pm reeling in a fish that’s deep under thewater

A shark then jumps out of the water the minute the fish on the line has to do with to break the surface area.

Scroll down for video

A starving shark was captured on video leaping from the water to snatch a fish from a 17- year-old fisherman as it was being reeledin An image from the video published by Jack Gray shows him fishing with his household in Seward Arkansas, Wednesday

The video shows Gray hard at work when all of a sudden the shark’s face is seen under the surface area

The shark is then seen chewing down on a flasher that was connected to the fish

The flasher is rapidly torn to shreds as the shark bites down

The shark is visualized simply minutes prior to the electronic camera jerks away

The electronic camera jerks away as Gray and others are heard rushing to security inside the boat from where the video was taken.

‘We were shocked and I do not believe that we were actually anticipating that,’ Gray stated, when reached byDailymail com.

The scene is reminiscent from when Sheriff Brody in the movie Jaws declares, ‘You’re going to requirement a larger boat’ after he too captured a comparable surprise from the movie’s mechanicalshark

Gray informedDailymail com that his rod bent dramatically while he was fishing, which he and his household were questioning what was hiding down under till the shark leapt out at them.

Despite the painful minute, the teenager stated he and his household were grateful they captured it on video.

‘Just see it in individual was such an experience,’ he stated.