Video shows drunk man with knife shot charging at police officer

Police in Arizona have released footage showing the moment an intoxicated and aggressive man with a knife charged a police officer, leading her to shoot and wound him.

Jon David Brouseau, 55, repeatedly threatened the unnamed female officer, who repeatedly asks him to drop the knife he is waving.

Brouseau at one point threatens to ‘slice’ her throat, the video shows.

The incident took place on June 14 at 7:45pm in the parking lot of a supermarket.

Officers from the Cactus Park Precinct responded to the scene after someone called 911 to report that a ‘drunk man armed with a knife’ was threatening customers inside, police said in statement on Thursday.

Body camera footage shows the officer telling Brouseau: ‘Drop the knife! Put it on the ground!’

Brouseau replies: ‘No, I’m going to f*** you up,’ before turning his attention to another person in the parking lot who he also threatened with the knife.

The officer manages to distract Brouseau, stopping him from approaching the other person as she calls for backup.

The suspect then focuses again on the officer, who repeatedly tells him to drop the weapon as he approaches her, forcing her to back away.

‘Shut your f****** mouth, b****!’ Brouseau said as he walked towards the officer.

‘Shoot me – I’ll kill you, you stupid little b****!

‘I’ll f****** slice your f****** throat!’

Brouseau continued to repeatedly ignore the officer’s commands to drop the knife and sit on the ground.

He circled her around the police van, then lunged at her and started running after her, prompting the officer to shoot him.

Brouseau, who was wearing shorts and sandals at the time, then wails on the ground, the clip shows.

‘F***, that hurt!’ he cried. ‘That f****** hurt!’

Brouseau will be charged with aggravated assault in the incident, which was also recorded by several other witnesses outside the supermarket.

The officer who fired her weapon has been a Phoenix cop for one year, department officials said.

As he ran at her, the officer drew her weapon and fired at him, sending him to the ground