Video shows Denzel Washington helping an LA homeless man in police encounter

Don’t you like it when your large display screen favorites are caught doing one thing heroic in actual life?

Denzel Washington is the most recent instance of that, after he stopped and helped a homeless man who was, as TMZ reported May 22, “in some peril with oncoming traffic.”

Video footage of the Training Day star, which shows him comforting the man by patting him on the shoulder and ready with the man throughout an encounter with police, resurfaced on-line Thursday. Shot May 21, it shows Washington and the officers on the scene every carrying a face masks all through the interplay.

TMZ reported that the man was “detained — not sure why but possibly to make sure he was okay — then released.”

The Los Angeles Police Department didn’t reply to a query of whether or not the man was arrested.

A rep for Washington advised Yahoo Entertainment the actor was unavailable for remark.

However, the web couldn’t cease speaking about Washington’s good deed. The two-time Oscar winner’s title started trending on Twitter, on a day when interactions that black males, just like the one Washington was filmed helping, have with police was very a lot on individuals’s minds.

Protests towards police violence broke out across the nation this week, following the loss of life of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died May 25 in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for greater than seven minutes on a Minneapolis road. While officers have argued that Floyd was resisting arrest, surveillance video and witnesses say in any other case.

This incident with Denzel interceding for the homeless man, simply breaks my rattling coronary heart. Denzel on the market in an outdated T-shirt, doing the great work. Maybe saving a life. Being a very good instance for all of us. Thank you, #DenzelWashington. https://t.co/VNKdn9CPmy — Emily (@poppy1080) May 28, 2020

I knew my grandma appreciated you for a purpose #DenzelWashington . Not many individuals, well-known or not, would intervene on the behalf of a distressed homeless individual. They’re individuals too. Man simply wanted some meals and water and his meds. You’re a very good dude. — Jane Esterquest (@jesterquest) May 29, 2020

They additionally applauded him for simply being a “good dude,” who was keen to assist in a state of affairs the place not everybody would have executed the identical.

