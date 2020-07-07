Video shows Cornelius Fredericks being restrained before death

Newly emerged surveillance video shows at least seven men at a Michigan youth center holding down a black teenager who later died after being restrained for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria.

The footage released on Tuesday shows the minute 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks was pushed to the floor and pinned down by staffers at the Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo on April 29.

The teenager went into cardiac arrest as he was being restrained and died in hospital two days later.

His reason for death has been listed as a homicide and three staffers have already been arraigned on involuntary manslaughter and second-degree daughter or son abuse charges.

The footage released on Tuesday shows the moment Cornelius Fredericks, 16, was pushed to a floor and pinned down by staffers at the Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo on April 29 just moments after throwing the sandwich

Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger released the surveillance video as part of a civil lawsuit he has filed against the young center on behalf of the teenager’s family.

Fieger said the boy screamed ‘I cannot breathe’ as he was being restrained in the cafeteria.

The teenager’s reason for death has been listed as a homicide and three staffers have already been arraigned on involuntary manslaughter and second-degree daughter or son abuse charges

The video, without any sound, shows the boy restrained for around 8 minutes.

In the video, several of the men seemed to pull on and hold Fredericks’ legs and arms down while some sat or laid along with his chest and abdomen.

Toward the end of the video the teen appeared to be limp and fell back to a floor after some staffers experimented with sit him up.

Others could then be observed attempting to give Fredericks CPR.

Fredericks went into cardiac arrest while being restrained. He was hospitalized and died two days later, authorities said.

His death was ruled a homicide and the doctor who performed the autopsy said Fredericks have been restrained on the floor resulting in asphyxia.

Fieger said on Tuesday that Fredericks had previously been restrained by staff at Lakeside Academy.

The video, which has no sound, shows the boy restrained for about 8 minutes. Several of the men seemed to pull on and hold Fredericks’ legs and arms down while some sat or laid along with his chest and abdomen

Toward the finish of the video the teen seemed to be limp and fell back again to the floor after some staffers attempted to sit him up

Toward the finish of the video, the others could then be seen trying to give Fredericks CPR. He died in hospital two days following the incident

‘It is really a horrific videotape and it demonstrates what other employees have told us is really a culture of fear and abuse at the Lakeside facility,’ Fieger said.

‘One employee told us that in order to work there whatever you needed was to be breathing and accept $13 per hour.’

Two male staffers and a female nurse have since been charged in Fredericks’ death. They have since been fired by the business.

Fieger said he’s urging authorities to recommending charging the others.

‘Far more than two different people are involved in suffocating him,’ Fieger said.

Michael Mosley, 47, and Zachary Solis, 28, are accused of restraining Fredericks in a ‘grossly negligent manner’, in accordance with Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting.

Heather McLogan, 48, is accused of gross negligence for allegedly failing to seek medical care for the teen in a timely manner.

Lakeside Academy, a facility for teenagers with behavioral problems, last month lost its contract with hawaii of Michigan to take care of youth in the state´s foster care and juvenile justice systems and its license to operate.

The lawsuit seeks damages allowed underneath the Michigan Wrongful Death Act. No financial amount was specified.