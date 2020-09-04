Video shows car plowing through protesters in Times Square

A video shows a car plowing through a group of demonstrators Thursday at a New York City demonstration for Daniel Prude, a Black male who passed away following an encounter with authorities in Rochester, New York.

As the rally in Times Square ended, a black Ford Taurus sedan barreled down West 46th Street prior to stumbling forward into a crowd of protesters, according toNBC New York A representative for the New York City Police Department informed NBC News on Friday that they did not know relating to event however that an examination was continuous.

The evident chauffeur of the car in the video was seen previously that night amongst a group of counterprotesters using a “Keep America Great” hat, authorities informed NBCNew York The counterprotesters had at some point clashed verbally with the primary rally.

When Fox5NY asked NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea if there was a criminal activity dedicated, Shea stated, “Well, that’s what we want to see as part of the investigation. We’d like to interview both sides.”

In a tweet on Thursday night, the NYPD stated that the car was “not an NYPD vehicle.”

No main grievance has actually been submitted yet.

Prude died after a March encounter with police in Rochester Police limited him with handcuffs, covered him with a “spit hood” and required him down onto asphalt. Prude’s family members launched police video of the event previously today and declared it shows officers …