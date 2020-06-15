Video Shows Atlanta Rioters Attacking CNN Crew Outside Of Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Shot

A CNN reporter and her camera crew were attacked late Saturday while they covered escalating protests in Atlanta after police shot and killed 27 year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot Friday night.

CNN correspondent Natasha Chen and her camera crew were at the Wendy’s Saturday night videotaping the protestors as they broke windows and set fire to the fast food restaurant. According to The Blaze, the protestors realized Chen and crew were recording their destruction and apparently didn’t want their criminal actions to be caught on video. The video below shows protestors attacking the camera crew. Chen later indicated that the rioters sooner or later broke CNN‘s cameras.

Chen recounted the incident while speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on air, stating, “Our photojournalist, our producer, and I were trying to get video of what was happening, and there were protestors who got very angry that we were recording this and tried to block our cameras.” She continued to explain, “At that time, they got aggressive and our CNN camera was broken.” Blitzer describes the actions of the protestors as “very disturbing.” Chen reported that she and her crew could evacuate the region without injury.

Tensions around Atlanta boiled over Saturday after video of Brooks’ death circulated on social media. The Blaze reports that the officer who shot Brooks was already fired, and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields in addition has resigned considering that the incident Friday night.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks was shot by an officer while fleeing throughout a struggle at a Wendy’s drive-thru late Friday. Brooks had been asleep in his car at the drive-thru, causing some other clients to drive across the car, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, as reported by USA Today. Police were dispatched to the Wendy’s around 10:30 p.m., and conducted a sobriety test on Brooks, who failed the test, according to the officials.

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued,” the Bureau of Investigation said. “The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.” One officer was treated for an injury and discharged from the hospital following the incident. USA Today reports that Brooks died in the hospital after surgery.

The situation involving officers in Atlanta fueled already-high tensions across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death three weeks hence.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 15, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

