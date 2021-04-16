Video shows Army officer being pepper-sprayed by police officers during traffic stop

One of the police officers accused of using excessive force in a Virginia traffic stop has been fired following an investigation, the town manager said late Sunday.

The Windsor officers pointed guns at, pepper sprayed and pushed a Black US Army officer to the ground during the traffic stop last December. During the stop, the police officers believed the Army officer was missing a license plate on his new SUV.

Second Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is suing over the incident, claiming the two officers violated his rights guaranteed under the First and Fourth Amendments.

One of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, has been fired, Town Manager William Saunders confirmed to CNN. The other officer, Daniel Crocker, is still employed by the police department, Saunders said.

A statement from the town didn’t give the date of Gutierrez’s firing. CNN’s Natasha Chen reports.