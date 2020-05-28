Video shows adults, kids posing for photos on massive Hilton Head gator before it’s euthanized

Above video: Onlookers take turns sitting on captured Hilton Head gatorThursday Update: Amid loss of life threats, Hilton Head teen takes accountability for how gator is handled in viral videoAn alligator believed to be the biggest ever captured on Hilton Head Island was euthanized Tuesday. Now cellular phone video shared with WJCL particulars what the gator skilled before it was killed.According to Critter Management, the male gator weighed greater than 1,000 kilos, was greater than 12 toes lengthy and was between 80 and 100 years previous.It was discovered behind Legendary Golf, the putt putt course close to Fresh Market, trying for one thing to eat.Huge crowds gathered because the creature was wrangled and hauled away on a tow truck.But before it was taken away, and with its arms tied behind its again, numerous adults and kids have been seen taking turns sitting on the animal’s again, a lot of them posing for photos.Harassing alligators, very similar to feeding them, is prohibited below South Carolina state legislation.WJCL acquired the next assertion from Morgan Hart, SCDNR Alligator Biologist:”Alligators can only be handled under permits issued by SCDNR. The capture and handling of alligators should be left to experienced professionals and allowing untrained people to interact with an alligator is irresponsible and puts those people at risk. Agents contracted by SCDNR are not allowed to involve untrained members of the public in the capture or handling of alligators.”DNR later clarified the assertion by including that Critter Management shouldn’t be contracted by SCDNR and the corporate doesn’t work for them in any approach.DNR mentioned this in regards to the allow used to seize and euthanize this alligator:”The tag and permit used for the removal of this alligator was not explicitly issued by SCDNR for this animal, but for any alligator deemed a nuisance on various properties located within the Town of Hilton Head. The town of Hilton Head has been issued a Nuisance Alligator Permit and tags to use at their discretion within the town limits. One of those tags was utilized to legally remove and euthanize this alligator.”RELATED:VIDEO: Hilton Head lady out together with her canine startled by big alligatorDeputies: Woman killed in alligator assault at Lowcountry pond’Enormous’ alligator at Savannah Wildlife Refuge noticed consuming … a shark?South Carolina hunt goes viral after group captures 12-foot, 700lb. alligatorBelow video: Monstrous gator euthanized on Hilton Head IslandDana Maffo, with Critter Management, informed WJCL Tuesday that DNR informed them the gator needed to be destroyed due to its measurement.Maffo says they needed to relocate the animal however DNR mentioned that was not an choice.On Tuesday, Greg Lucas of DNR mentioned relocation wouldn’t have been efficient.”If an alligator is found to be a nuisance in South Carolina, it cannot be relocated,” Lucas informed WJCL in an e-mail. “Alligators have a strong homing instinct; biologists have discovered that relocating individual alligators of concern is ineffective as they can return home even after they have been moved more than 100 miles! Given this incredible ability to navigate, the SCDNR does not allow alligator relocation in South Carolina. Since relocation is not an option, when an alligator is “removed,” it is killed by a licensed alligator specialist.” Check again for updates on this creating storyBelow video from Tuesday: Hilton Head gator captured, set to be destroyed

