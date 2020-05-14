‘+Video’ service: Vica-Cell launches unlimited YouTube and TikTok within X tariff plan – Armenian News

Official press launch by VivaCell-MTS

Viva-MTS informs that until 30 June 2020, inclusively, when utilizing “YouTube” and “TikTok” apps within prepaid and postpaid “X” tariff plans, in addition to possibility 2 of the “Yev” tariff plan the megabytes of the principle Internet-package usually are not consumed.

“+ Video” service is at present out there and is routinely activated for subscribers with an lively package deal* of the above-talked about tariff plans.

Via the brand new service, one can watch and add movies and hearken to music on “YouTube” and “TikTok” unlimited as a lot as s/he needs.

Subscribers are supplied to affix Viva-MTS official TikTok web page at tiktok.com/@viva_mts .