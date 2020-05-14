“+Video” service: unlimited “YouTube” and “TikTok” within “X” tariff plan – Panorama

Viva-MTS informs that until 30 June 2020, inclusively, when utilizing “YouTube” and “TikTok” apps within prepaid and postpaid “X” tariff plans, in addition to option 2 of the “Yev” tariff plan the megabytes of the principle Internet-package should not consumed.

“+ Video” service is presently obtainable and is mechanically activated for subscribers with an energetic bundle* of the above-talked about tariff plans.

Via the brand new service, one can watch and add movies and hearken to music on “YouTube” and “TikTok” unlimited as a lot as s/he desires.

Join Viva-MTS’ official TikTok web page at tiktok.com/@viva_mts .

Starting from 1 July 2020, when utilizing “You Tube” and “TikTok” apps, megabytes supplied within the tariff plan shall be consumed.

*when utilizing the talked about functions whereas the packages supplied by the tariff plan are energetic, the principle Internet-package isn’t consumed.