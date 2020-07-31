Video resurfaces of Trump struggling to vote in person in 2004 as he ramps up attacks on mail-in voting

The “Access Hollywood” segment
, shot as Trump was trying to vote in the 2004 election, programs Trump along with TELEVISION host Billy Bush checking out several New York City ballot places. Trump, nevertheless, is obstructed from voting at each place since he is not on any of the citizen rolls at each stop.
Trump can be seen ending up being progressively annoyed prior to stating, “I’m going to fill out the absentee ballot.”
The sector ends with Trump completing what Bush explains as a provisionary tally in his vehicle.
“I just voted,” Trump promoted. “At least you can say the Trumpster doesn’t give up.”
The 16- year-old video has actually flowed on social networks and got brand-new attention in the wake of the President’scontinued attacks on mail-in voting.
Those attacks, which typically take a partisan tint as the President has actually stated he believes his party would be hurt
by mail-in voting, intensified on Thursday to the point that Trump drifted postponing the election– something he can not lawfully do.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” Trump tweetedThursday “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
During a press conference later on in the day, Trump was asked to describe his inspirations. At initially, he recommended he was attempting to prevent a dragged out counting procedure that may go for days or weeks if great deals of citizens cast tallies by mail. But he ultimately acknowledged his accusations might plant doubts about whatever result emerges in November.
“What people are now looking at is … are all these stories right about the fact that these elections will be fraudulent, they’ll be fixed, rigged,” he stated.
“Everyone is looking at it,” Trump included. “A lot of people are saying that probably will happen.”
In truth, there is no evidence that mail-in voting leads to fraud.
While unusual circumstances of citizen scams from mail-in tallies do take place, it is no place near a prevalent issue in the United States election system. The latest example of scams from mail-in tallies occurred in the 2018 midterm elections in a race where a GOP activist in North Carolina
was implicated of several felonies in connection to doubtful absentee tally activity in a congressional race on behalf of the Republican prospect.
Mail tally scams is exceptionally unusual in part since states have systems and processes
in location to avoid forgery, theft and citizen scams. These systems would use to both absentee tallies and mail-in tallies for in- state citizens.
Additionally, the President’s difference in between mail-in voting and absentee voting has actually baffled specialists who state those voting systems are basically the very same thing.
“No-excuse mail voting or absentee voting — whatever you call it — is essentially the same thing,” David Becker, creator of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, previously told CNN.
“You request a ballot, you get a ballot, you vote, you send it in, and there are protections in place. It doesn’t matter whether you call it mail voting or absentee voting. It’s the same thing.”
CNN’s Marshall Cohen, Tara Subramaniam, Holmes Lybrand, Kevin Liptak and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.
