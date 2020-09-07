Video Production For eLearning – eLearning Industry

How To Create A Video Like A True Professional
Simply put, video production is when you begin to create the assets to bring your script to life. Depending on your creative brief/learning strategy, production may include raw video, photographs, voice-over narration, music, and 2D and 3D animation.
eBook Release
The Beginner’s Guide To Making A Training Video
Video is a powerful training tool, but developing good training videos is not as easy as pointing your smartphone and pressing record.
The following are a few pro-tips to get you ready for a great video shoot:
- Respect the location
First and above all else, kindness goes a long way in a professional setting. Always ask for permission and be apologetic if you interfere with someone’s workday. Take special care of exits and your surroundings. Avoid blocking main walkways or creating tripping hazards with your gear. Leave no trace! Clean up after you finish your shoot day… as if you were never there.
- Have makeup ready
Always have a makeup kit packed with powder, cover-up, comb/brush, hairspray, scissors, and nail clippers. High definition video highlights the tiniest of…