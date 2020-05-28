Video of UPS driver fixing rolled-up American flag goes viral

The driver was not recognized however the discrete act was all of the extra touching as a result of it occurred on Memorial Day, Fox 23 reported.

Chelsie Ashley, who was recognized because the buyer, instructed the station that the UPS driver didn’t know he was being watched and he or she stated she “thought that was so cool, like, what he was doing when nobody was looking.”

Ashley instructed the station that the video gained so much of consideration and he or she was even contacted by a veteran who instructed her that he cried when he watched the footage.

“That made me emotional because its making vets cry. That flag stands for so much, it’s so heavy, and I wanted everyone to know how much we respect our vets. Just something uplifting and positive right now because of everything going on,” she stated.