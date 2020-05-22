Video of skateboarder riding on top of San Diego memorial honoring military members sparks backlash

Over 5,000 Americans are engraved right into the black granite wall surfaces of the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in SanDiego It is taken into consideration one of one of the most one-of-a-kind experts memorials in America, according to the memorial team. People from around the country browse through to recognize the take on males and females that are noted on the plaques that cover the wall surfaces.

In the video, taped and also published by San Diego local Bill Bender, an unknown guy is seen riding his skateboard throughout the to tops of the rounded granite wall surfaces. He after that leaps with the board and also tries to land on one more side wall surface. While he tries the method, a team neighboring watches and also movies him.

“I’m appalled at such disregard and carelessness,” Neil O’Connell, President and also Chief Executive Officer ofMt Soledad National Veterans Memorial, claimed in a statement posted on Facebook

“Our granite walls require constant care by volunteers due to the atmosphere. It’s a lot of work. But come on, how disrespectful is it to ride skateboards over the tops and edges of this fine surface.”

O’Connell claimed that there was no damages to the plaques in this occurrence. The video is no more offered to watch onFacebook But when it was public, lots of people banged the actions. Don Hotz was amongst the video visitors. He told CNN affiliate KGTV that he identified the memorial as the place where his papa and also uncle have plaques. “I know what it’s like to be a kid and a skater but this where frankly I draw the line,” Hotz claimed. “If you’re listening guys, I would appreciate it if you would not do that kind of thing. That’s disrespectful to men that spend their lives protecting what we have today.” San Diego Police Department authorities informed CNN they understand of the occurrence and also saw the video on social media sites. They are presently examining this as a criminal damage instance. The memorial goes back to 1952 and also honors experts, living or deceased, from the Revolutionary War to the existing battle on terrorism, according to its website . “We would ask that everybody remember to honor the sanctity of the MT Soledad National Veterans Memorial and respect the sacrifices of our veterans who are honored here,” O’Connell claimed. “Especially to be considerate of their families and loved ones who hold the memorial plaques so close in their hearts.”

