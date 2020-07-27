Video of Iraqi man eating from rubbish container sparks outcry – Middle East Monitor

Footage of an Iraqi man searching for food in a rubbish stack has actually triggered anger on social networks.

The unnamed man was recorded by Iraqi reporter Mustafa Al-Qattan selecting leftovers to consume from a rubbish stack in Baghdad’s Al-Adhamiya district.The coronavirus pandemic has actually intensified Iraq’s degrading economy in the middle of plunging oil costs and widespread corruption.

Iraq’s Finance Minister Ali Allawi recently warned of “severe security consequences” if its economy is not“restructured radically” According to the Financial Times, the nation’s hardship rate is set to increase to 31.7 percent this year from 20 percent in 2018.

In October 2019, Iraqis required to the streets in mass anti-government demonstrations versus corruption, bad state services, and high joblessness rates.

