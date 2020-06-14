Video of George Floyd’s ‘murder’ shows cop Tou Thao ignoring bystanders’ pleas for help

Horrifying new footage shows Minneapolis officer Tou Thao ignoring pleas for help from bystanders as George Floyd gasped for air under the knee of Derek Chauvin for nearly nine minutes before his death.

The video was launched Sunday morning by Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family.

‘This is beyond disturbing, even harder to view than the first video,’ Crump warned in the caption of the video.

A woman and yet another man who witnessed the horrifying incident asked officers to get help

But when help finally came, it absolutely was too late for Floyd (left and right, on a stretcher)

Crump then wrote: ‘Tou Thao stood guard as Derek Chauvin MURDERED George Floyd … while witnesses of the execution tried to remain true for JUSTICE, tried to save lots of George’s life!

‘The protest of those bystanders, who refused to just stand by and let it happen, has reverberated around the world — fueling our protest against injustice and police brutality!! 8 minutes 46 seconds.’

Crump then called for Chauvin, Thao and two other officers who’ve been arrested, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, to be convicted of murder.

‘The four ex-officers MUST be convicted of MURDER for this hideous atrocity! They MUST all be held accountable!’

In the video, a man and a woman are heard urging the officers to check Floyd’s pulse.

‘You think that’s ok? Check his pulse!’ a man is heard yelling as Thao argued with a woman nearby.

‘The ain’t moved yet bro,’ the person continued. ‘He has not moved not one time!’

The man then asked Thao: ‘You’re planning to let him kill that man in the front of you?’

The woman then yelled: ‘Tell me what his pulse is today!’

Another woman is heard asking in the back ground: ‘Did they just f**king kill him?’

As a crowd gathered, the others are heard shouting, ‘Get off of his neck!’ and ‘He’s perhaps not moving!’

Despite their pleas for help, perhaps not once did Thao make an effort to get Chauvin off Floyd’s neck.

Instead, that he continued to argue with the witnesses, yelling for them to keep on the sidewalk rather than come any closer.