Video Intercom,Video Doorbell Wired,7 Inches Wired Video Door Phone Intercom System Kit 1-Camera 1-Monitor Support Night Vision,Unlock and Intercom for Home Office Apartment

Product Description

WOLILIWO 7 Inches Wired Video Intercom Doorbell System

Ensures you can both see and speak with all visitors,easy installation.

The video intercom system is composed of two parts, outdoor unit and indoor unit.

Imported TFT-LCD display screen： The screen to provide clear images, bright and distortionless colors.

HD Camera： A high-definition CMOS camera is used to provide good night vision effects.

15V DC is used for the indoor unit to realize the functions such as doorbell calling, monitor, intercommunication, and remote unlocking

Two-way intercom



When visitor presses the call button on the outdoor unit, You can

hear and speak to visitors from monitor using the built-in microphone and speakers.

Wired Video Intercom System is provide security and convenience for your family !

700TVL IR Night Vision Camera

Use IR night-vision and ambient fill light technology.

the LED on the outdoor doorbell will light on automatically so that you can see clearly of visitors even in the darkness of evening , Make sure your family is safe.

Waterproof

Equipped with a rain cover, Ingress protection– level 4, for outdoor uses.

Applicable even in rainy or snowy days.

Suuport 1 camera can connect 4 monitor.(series bewteen indoor unit)

Easy Installation

This wired video doorbell kits accessories are complete,you just need to buy extension line.

The wired doorbell is stable and actual use time is long,but Can’t connect phone, computer, or wireless.

It is applicable to places such as households, villas, apartments, offices and hospitals.

25 Ringtones of Various

Change ringtone

In the standby mode of the indoor unit, press the monitor button first to turn on the screen, then press the ring button to activate the ringtone and enter press the ring button again change ringtone

Ringtone Volume Adjust

Same operation steps: press the ring button 2 seconds each time to increase or decrease the ringtone volume.

(It has three levels, large, medium and small)

One key to monitor

Although no people press the camera button, you can see the situation at the outdoor by pressing the monitor button on the screen.

The monitoring time is 90 seconds.

Resolution: 800*480

Connection Distance

Max effective distance

Distance from outdoor unit to indoor unit for 100M (about 330ft).

Note:

Please test indoor an oudoor unit by placing them in different places or more than 3M.

connect the indoor and outdoor units with test cable ,the indoor unit with the power adaptor. (Too close will produce noise and maybe the sound can only be input by one of)

How to Installation of Video Doorbell Intercom Sytem ?



The outdoor unit :first you need make a mark and drill a hole on the wall .

then take out the rain cover ,fix the hanging board with screws.

The Indoor unit :1,Take out the indoor unit and power supply;2, insert the power plug and 4-core connector ;3, horizontally hang the indoor unit on the fixed hanging board.

Completion of installation：

Very easy to installation,The indoor unit and outdoor unit through the 4-core wire or 8-core network cable to wiring ,

and the 15V power supply is connection for monitor.

Package includes:

1 × Outdoor Unit (Camera)

1 × Indoor Unit (Monitor)

1 × DC 15V Adapter

1 × Hanging Plate

1 × 5m Test Connection Cable

1 × 2-core / 4-core Connection Cable

1 × Package of Screws

1 × User Manual

