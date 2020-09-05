Video games help children improve literacy, communication and mental well-being, survey finds

National Literacy Trust talked to 4,626 individuals in between the ages of 11 and 16 from throughout the UK for the video games survey The interviews were performed in between November and December 2019.

More than a 3rd (35.3%) of the children who play stated they think video games make them much better readers– with the large bulk (79.4%) stating they check out products associated to video gaming when a month. The products consisted of in-game interactions, evaluations and books.

All that reading might likewise be assisting gamers improve their writing. About 3 in 5 (62.5%) youths who play video games likewise compose something associated to video gaming when a month, the survey discovered. Many compose blog sites and fan fiction.

The “shared cultural experience” of video gaming likewise supports favorable communication with good friends and household, according to scientists.

The survey discovered that 3 in 4 (76.3%) youths who play speak with their good friends about video games, compared to just 3 in 10 (29.4%) who go over books. “Young people said that playing video games helps them to build social connections both ‘in real life’ and online,” the scientists stated. Stronger communication and social connections produce enhanced mental well-being, the scientists concluded. “Many young people said that playing video games helps them either deal with, or escape from, stress and difficult emotions,” scientists stated, including that it might be especially useful throughout coronavirus lockdowns. Researchers did not offer information on the kinds of video …

