video game study on the cycle of violence is a bloody masterpiece

Making a big budget, ultra-violent video game about the harmful consequences of violence is a bold move. It may be difficult to mention nuance and subtext as soon as your photo realistic world is awash with the virtual entrails of vanquished enemies and your player character’s clothes have turned crimson with other people’s blood. In this respect, The Last of Us Part II doesn’t so much have its cake and eat it as smear the confection around its face and dare you to disapprove.

If the 2013 original was, at heart, a story about unconditional parental love and the sacrifices we’re ready to make for our youngsters then this equally powerful sequel discusses the reverse of the coin, hate, and asks the question: if vengeance is pursued at all costs, what goes on to people who end up paying the price?

It’s practically impossible to get into specifics without stumbling in to spoiler territory and The Last of Us Part II is very much an event enriched by entering with as little advance knowledge as you can. Suffice it to say that something very bad indeed happens to returning heroine Ellie at the outset, triggering a gripping 25-hour descent in to the heart of darkness (or rain-lashed Seattle as it’s also known) which is every inch the equal of Conrad and Coppola’s work in their respective media.

The important difference here, of course, is agency. The victims of Ellie’s murderous odyssey die by your hand as well as hers, and developers Naughty Dog employ an extraordinary suite of mechanics to make certain you, the player, is aware of the blood on your thumbsticks. These vary in dimensions and scale, from rank and file enemies talking about each other by name to bolster their humanity, up to some genuinely unsettling set piece stunts which recall similarly genre-defining moments from games like Bioshock and SpecOps: The Line.