Video from 2004 shows Trump filling out provisional ballot

By
Jackson Delong
-

CNN Tonight

An “Access Hollywood” video from 2004 shows Billy Bush and Donald Trump visiting multiple polling stations around New York City as Trump tries to locate his polling place. The video ends with Trump saying he will fill out an “absentee ballot,” and then completing a provisional ballot in his limo. CNN’s Don Lemon gives his just take about the clip and President Trump’s complaints about mail-in voting.

Source: CNN

Source link

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR