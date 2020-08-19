Video Doorbell,WiFi Smart Wireless Doorbell 720P HD Security Home Camera Real-Time Video and Two-Way Talk,Night Vision,Motion Detection App Control for iOS Android(Without Battery)



Wireless connection, ultra-low power consumption, remote active wake up, can support multiple accounts to watch online at the same time.

Purpose: Can make video voice calls when Guests visit, and take short-term video recording, the host does not need to open the door to know the information of the visitors.

Sensor: GC1054 CMOS sensor

Lens: 140Â° Wide-angle lens, 1 million

Sensor performance: Support automatic white balance, automatic gain control, automatic backlight compensation

Minimum Lighting: 0.8Lux/F1.4 (color mode), 0.3Lux/F1.4 (black white mode)

Night Vision: Double filter automatic switch, 6pcs 850nm diameter 28 mil high power infrared lamp, 8m/26.25ft Night Vision

Video size/frame rate :720P/15fps

Recording mode: 1. Press the button to trigger recording, 2. Preview recording

Wake Up Way: 1. Doorbell button wake up, 2. Mobile phone active wake up

Battery Type/Capacity: 2 X 18650 2600mAh batteries, standby for about 3 months

Network Protocol: TCP/IP,HTTP,TCP,UDP,DHCP,DNS,DDNS,NTP,RTP,P2P,etc

WIFI Connection: Support (802.11b/g/n)

Storage: Support cloud storage function, free cycle for 3 months unlimited capacity usage (hardware without TF card function temporarily)

Working Voltage: DC 5V 1.5A

Working Current: 365mA

Charging Voltage: DC 5V/1A

Material: ABS

Color: Silver, Black

Pack Size: 17.50cm x 9.50cm x 4.50cm

Weight: 0.255kg

Model: V6

Ringtones: Dingdong

Power supply voltage: 3.7V

Package Included:

1 * Video Doorbell Camera(without battery)

1 * Manual

[Real-time Two-way Talk without Noise] See, hear and speak to anyone at your door in 166° wide-angle lens through the APP which is compatible with iOS, Android. Feel free to use this smart doorbell to monitor your home security.Warm note: Due to logistics reasons, we don’t provide batteries,battery Type/Capacity: 2 X 18650 2600mAh batteries, standby for about 3 months,please carefully consider before buying.

[Smart Detection] Get instant alerts when visitors press your Doorbell.WARM NOTICE:the package does not include 2 batteries,please purchase 26650 battery by yourself, one end of the battery is raised, the other end is flat.

[IR Night Vision] Equipped with IR sensor and LED, day or night, rain or shine, the camera can automatically switch the light to ensure you a crystal view. Night Vision – Protect your home day and night with infrared night vision. Keep your home safe at night.

[2.4G Wi-Fi support] The doorbell only supports 2.4GHz for now, and it does not support 5GHz WIFI. No wires and cables are required, just download the APP, then connect it to your doorbell, keeping your doorbell always online,You can just sit on your couch or lie on your bed seeing and talking to the visitor in front of your door.

[Easy to Install ] This is well-constructed doorbell camera equip with stable system, we’re confident to give you the peace of mind of your purchase with this reliable smart device , Compatible with iOS and Android mobile phone.If you encounter problems after receiving the package, please feel free to contact us,we will provide professional service