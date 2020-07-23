Video Doorbell with 9 Inches Monitor Wired Video Intercom Doorbell Phone System Kit 1-Monitor 1-Camera Video Doorbells WOLILIWO for Home Office Apartment



Features: Plastic panel of indoor unit, fashionable and luxury. Little rain and oxidation-proof for the durable aluminum alloy outdoor unit. 9″ color TFT LCD without radiation, low power consumption and high definition. IR Camera with Night Vision. Electric lock-control function. Handfree intercom. Mute indoor intercom function. Monitoring the outside of the door. 25 kinds of door bell rings. Volume, brightness and contrast adjustable. Easy installation by yourself with adapter and cable we provide in this kit. Specifications: Outdoor Camera Camera: 1/4″ CMOS 700TV Lines Min. Illumination: 0.5Lux Video output: 1Vp-p/75Ω Adapter input: AC100~240V, 50/60Hz Adapter output: DC15V/1.2A Wires for Lock-camera connection. Working Temperature: -20°C to 50°C Installation: Wall mounted Material: Aluminum alloy material Dimensions: 50×27×125mm Monitor Screen: 9″ TFT/LCD Power source: AC100V-240V / 50-60Hz Effective pixels: 480 * 234 * 30 Power: ≤14W(operation), ≤2W(standby) Wiring: 4 wires Package includes: 1 * Outdoor Unit (Camera) 1 * Indoor Unit (Monitor) 1* DC15V Adapter 1 * 5m 4-core Connection Cable 1 * 5-core Connection Cable 1 * 2-core Connection Cable 1 * 4-core Connection Cable 1 * User Manual 1 * Package of Screws

(Video Doorbells Camera)-700TVL IR night vision camera, you can see clearly who rings the bell even at night, durable alloy outdoor unit waterproof and riot.

(Video Doorbell 7 Main Functions)- Support intercom, surveillance, ringtone, unlock, waterproof, night vision and 25 ringtones.

(Video Doorphone with monitor )- -Ulta-thin designed touch pad indoor monitor. Without radiation, low power consumption and high definition. (specially equipped with 110-240v power supply) NOTE: Volume, brightness and contrast are adjustable at right side of the screen.

(Easy Installation)-The video intercom system is surface mounted install, and Max connection is 330ft, camera and monitor connect cable standards: RVV4* 0. 30mm cable or network cable for 30m (95ft),RVV4*0. 50mm cable for 50m (150ft), RVV4 * 1.0 mm cable for 100m (330ft) . When you get the video doorbell ,We suggest first use our original cable before installation,and the distance Keep 3M while testing,or it will cause noise sound. Suitable for home, apartments, offices, hospitals, etc.