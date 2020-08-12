Video Doorbell, Doorbell Camera HD 720P WiFi Doorbell Wireless Operated Motion Detector Audio&Speaker Night Vision for iOS&Android (Black)



WIFI video doorbell , Guardian of your home!

With a motion-activated camera, two-way audio and brilliant HD video, you’ll never miss a visitor again. See, hear and speak to anyone at your door in real time from your smartphone or tablet. Day or night, rain or shine— Home Security in Your Hands

Our biggest advantage:

High quality two-way talk with noise cancellation

Three 18650 specification batteries work regularly for 3 months

Support mobile phone remote fast wakeup device within 3 second

2.4 G WI-FI connection

PIR motion detection

Package Included:

1 x Smart Doorbell（doorbell chime no include）

1 x Screw Package

3 x 18650 Batteries

1 x User Manual

[2.4G Wi-Fi Connection] – Smart doorbell, just download the APP and connect to the phone with 2.4GHz Wifi,and our device can be connected Wifi even out of door or thought few walls with reliable connection transmission and strong signal.It’s compatible with iOS and Android.

[Motion Detection&Night Vision] – Doorbell will send you the message when someone move in in front of the doorbell camera. Equipped with IR sensor and LED, it allows you to take photography and record videos at day or night. Keep your home safe at night.

[Video Talk-Back] – You can see, hear and talk with the vistors anytime or anywhere,from your phone, tablet and PC,and the video or voice will be transferred more clearly with noise cancellation and rate adaptation technology.

[SD Card Storage Available] – When someone press the button or pass es by, the device will upload the 8-second video automatically to the SD card.(SD card no include)

[1 Year Warranty & Battery included] – Guaranteed after-sales service to assure your long-term enjoyment. If you have any question or don’t know how to use this video doorbell,please do not hesitate to contact us. Include 3*18650 batteries.