Video Doorbell Camera Wireless WiFi Smart Doorbell,32GB Preinstalled,GEREE 1080P HD Security Home Camera,Real-Time Video and Two-Way Talk,Night Vision,PIR Motion Detection 166° Wide Angle Lens

Product Description

Smart Wireless Video Doorbell



You can monitor whats going on your home no matter where you are

Warm Tips:

1.When the phone is too close to the doorbell during a call, a current noise may be generated.(It is recommended that the doorbell be at least 5 meters apart from the phone)

2.Video doorbell supports 2.4G Hz network, but cannot support 5G Hz network.

3.When establishing a connection, place the doorbell within range of the router. Poor WiFi signal will affect the quality of calls and image.

4.Only the administrator can access the settings menu and other users can only view and playback in real time.

5.There is a transparent insulating sheet on the battery cover of the doorbell. Please pull it out before use, otherwise the battery will not be able to supply power normally.

6.If the doorbell message is pushed too frequently, it is recommended to adjust the doorbell sensitivity or turn off notification push accordingly;

7.If the message is not pushed, please check whether the notification permission of the mobile phone and the software are turned on.

8.Please fully charge the doorbell for 10 hours before installation.

9.A sudden approaching object to the doorbell at night, may result in a 2 second overexposed video.The camera is capable of auto-adjusting in 2 seconds

10.Intercom key needs to be turned on when talking with visitors

Ultra-Low Power Consumption

In the absence of events, the doorbell goes into low-power standby sleep mode to ensure longer battery life. According to the battery data tested in the laboratory, the battery can last for 6 months and be activated 20 times a day, which can be used for 2-3 months.

Cloud Storage

When the PIR detection is triggered, the video will be automatically saved in the cloud storage or local storage, you can review at any time. The SD card is included in the machine, we provide seven days of free cloud storage, after seven days, you can contact with us for the charge details

Free Indoor Chime

CHIME is free of charge. When the visitor presses the doorbell, a clear ringtone can be heard at home. Also, won’t miss visitor calls when the phone is muted or not around. CHIME has 5 ringtones to choose from, 3 levels of volume adjustment, with a maximum volume of 100db.

166° Wide Angle

The doorbell camera’s wide 166-degree Angle allows for further coverage of the field of view, and you will never miss visitors, your friends, couriers or even thieves.

Multi-Users Sharing

Multi-account viewing and sharing: Video Doorbell allows multiple people to view and play back on the APP at the same time through the Device Share function. All users can receive doorbell calls and alert notifications.

Smart Night Vision

The infrared night vision sensor can provide you with 1080P full HD real-time video no matter day or night. You can clearly see what is happening around the doorway. Three day and night modes can be switched as required.

FULL 1920 x 1080P Video

With a resolution of 1920 * 1080, the GEREE camera provides you with 1080P Full HD real-time video. No matter day or night, you can clearly see what is happening around you on your phone without missing any moment.

Package

1x Video Doorbell

2x 18650 Batteries

1x 32GB SD card

1x Indoor Chime

1x Micro USB Cable

1x Mounting Bracket

1 x Pack of Screws and Reset Needle

1x Quick User Guide

1 x Double-sided adhesive

GEREE smart doorbell advantages



Disadvantages of traditional doorbells

Smart video doorbell can not only serve as a reminder, but also serve as an anti-theft alarm, and you can place the doorbell receiver in the living room, kitchen, bedroom, etc. to avoid the embarrassment of missing the door due to the doorbell sound being too small at home.

If you do n’t approach the door, you do n’t know who is standing on the other side of the door; if someone comes, you have to go over and open the door manually, and the visitor may be a dangerous person;

1. Easy installation and low cost of home security upgrade;

2. Can push messages in real time with powerful functions;

3. Remote monitoring, look back anytime, anywhere, and know the situation outside the door;

4. Long battery life, cloud storage data, multiple alarms are more secure.

5.Simple operating system

6. Wide-angle camera, increase the visible range of doorbell

