Video Doorbell Camera, BOIFUN Wireless WiFi Doorbell Camera with Motion Detection, IP66 Waterproof, 6700mAh Battery, Night Vision, Two-Way Audio and Free Indoor Chime [Including 32G SD Card]

Rechargeable Battery

6700mAh large capacity battery, which can last 45-60 days if activated 10 times a day. Reduce the trouble of repeated charging.

Two Storage Methods

Support cloud storage and 128G SD card, include 7 days cloud storage and 32G SD card as free gifts. You can store important moments.

Human Detection

You will receive alerts at any time when human is detected (Turn on Huamn-shaped detection function in APP). Do not give chance to malicious people.

Pre-record Voice Message

You can pre-record 30 seconds voice message and play it when you’re inconvenient. Visitors can get the response in time.

166° Wide Angle

This doorbell can be installed in garden gate or corridor. Wide angle lens can help you get a whole sight in front of your door.

Special Name Card

Includes transparent card sleeve, sweet design, which can insert your personal labels and it is replaceable. Welcome to Michael’s home!

Easy Installation

1) Install mounting bracket

2) Install the doorbell

3) Tighten the security screw

Friendly Connection

1) Download and run the APP

2) Reset the doorbell

3) Connect the Wifi

4) Scan the QR code and get it

Package List

Video Doorbell × 1

Indoor Chime x 1

32G SD card x 1

USB Cable x 1

User Guide x 1

Screws & Tools

【1080P HD video doorbell & 166° wide angle】With 1080P full HD technology, the video doorbell camera provides a super clear image even at night. 166° wider viewing angle greatly expanded the monitoring area, this wireless doorbell camera will immediately raise up your house safety in another level.

【Two-way audio & Voice message】 Video doorbell camera can provide you real-time clear two-way audio with a built-in microphone and speaker. Select a pre-recorded 30 seconds voice message for quick replies when you’re not available to talk or not at home.

【AI accurate recognition & Respond on time】With built-in PIR & motion sensor, the video doorbell camera intelligently detects body shape and temperature and minimizes the false alarms. Once someone hovers at your door, the video doorbell will push notifications to the mobile phone.

【Large capacity battery & Dual storage options】With built-in 6700mAh rechargeable batteries and intelligent wake-up algorithm, a wi-fi security camera can last for 2-4 months after fully charged, which depends on the times it is activated. The video doorbell camera offers both Cloud Storage and local Micro SD card storage (32GB Micro-SD Pre-installed).

【Easy installation & Weatherproof】We provide screws and adhesive glue in the package, you can install the video doorbell camera very easily. As the video doorbell camera has certified IP66 waterproof and completely cover protection, it is your ideal choice for outdoor security.