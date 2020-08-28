Video, Court Documents Suggest Kenosha Shooting May Have Been Self-Defense

Court documents, recently exposed video, and a timeline analysis by the New York Times suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse may have acted in self-defense when he shot 3 protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Riots and counterprotests caused shots being fired Tuesday night, with 2 individuals being eliminated while another was injured.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois local, was jailed and charged with first-degree deliberate murder in connection with the shootings.

A more total image of the occasions recommends Rittenhouse may have been actively participated in protecting his own life.

The New York Times analysis of video footage of the night’s occasions reveals the teen was being pursued by a group of protesters when an “unknown gunman fires into the air” and another guy at the same time lunges towards him.

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He’s being gone after into a car park. While he is being pursued, an unidentified shooter fires the very first shot into the air. pic.twitter.com/BSD8rd6ARN — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020