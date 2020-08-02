Video Camera with Microphone, FHD 1080P 30FPS 24MP Camcorder YouTube Vlogging Cameras 16X Digital Zoom 3.0 Inch 270° Rotation Screen Webcam Video Camera Recorder with Hood, Remote and 2 Batteries



Price: $99.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 10:11:36 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Seller Tips For The Video Camera Camcorder

1.The default resolution is 720P , we recommend you change it to FHD 1080P to get a clearer image.

2.How to enter webcam function

Turn it off → connect with PC via USB cable → Choose ‘USB camera’ after auto recognition → Use it as webcam.

3.How to have a video call in webcam

Download the software AMCap → click Devices and choose ‘USB Camera’

4.How to make a live stream in webcam

Enter the live page in Facebook/Youtube → Choose the ‘USB Camera’ in the Set Up.

5.How to Charge the Two Batteries

You can charge the camera’s battery by USB cabel . One full-charged battery can be sustainably used for 60-90 minutes. But it supports record while charging , also work with power bank.

Specifications:

Image Sensor: 8.0 MP CMOS image sensor

Video Resolution: FHD(1920×1080)30FPS,HD(1280×720)60FPS

Digital Zoom: 16x digital zoom

File Format: JPG,AVI

TV Output: NTSC/PAL

Focal Distance: f=7.36mm

Aperture: f=3.2

Operating System: Windows XP,Windows Vista,Windows 7/8/10

Pause Function

Every vlogger don’t want to miss the exciting moments in recording. Photo is better than video when capture a beautiful moment. With this digital video camera, you pause the record and take photos , then continue the filming without start a new file. You can open the LCD fill light when taking photo , which will make your picture more bright and colorful

Webcam Recorder

This camcorder comes with a USB cable to connect with computer directly as a webcam for YouTube/Facebook live streaming or video call. Easy 360 °movable to share a excellent perspective with your friends ! It provide stabler and clearer image than PC bulit-in camera , perfect for video conference.

Record While Charging

How to Charge the Two Batteries

You can charge the camera’s battery by USB cabel . One full-charged battery can be sustainably used for 60-90 minutes. But it supports record while charging , also work with power bank.

External Microphone

This video camcorder equiped with a bulit-in MIC and a detachable MIC, use XY stereo pickup technology to eliminate background noise/wind noise effectively. Unique sound recording sensitivity system adjusts from -10dB to +20dB for improving stability of audio and receiving clear sound

Lens Hood

For a amateur, the lens hood is very important in vlogging. It can reduce glare from being caused by strong light or strong ambient light during side backlighting or night scene shooting, which will make the image more colorful. You never bother about irregular brightness in videos.

16X Digital Zoom

16x help you capture different view in distance, you can zoom in or out. This video camera is for amateur, so please adjust the W/T button slowly to get a smooth zoom. We attach two manuals to help you operate it easily.

The Difference of USB & AVI

USB cable for webcam and charging. AVI cable for connect with TV

How to informat the SD card.

Contact with computer as a U disk, open and delete all files

Note: supports up to 32 GB SD card, store 7 hours films.

📷【Webcam for Live-stream & Multifunction】The digital video camera can be used as webcam and supports for video chatting and live streaming. Just connect with PC via USB cable, choose ‘PC Camera’ mode to enter webcam function. This camera recorder can offer stabler and clearer image than the PC bulit-in camera. More Function: Anti-shake, built-in fill light, pause, face recognition, smile capture, facial beauty, slow motion,time lapse, continuous shooting, image stabilization, set time, etc.

📷【Rechargeable Microphone & Lens Hood】New upgrade video cameras come with a detachable microphone that use XY stereo pickup technology to eliminate background noise/wind noise effectively. Unique sound recording sensitivity system adjusts from -10dB to +20dB for improving stability of audio and receiving clear sound. Lens hood filters out excess stray light, prevents lens flareand and unexpected bumps or shock. The hot shoe mount on the top compatible with external fill lights.

📷【Fill Light & Remote Centrol & Pause Function】Considering customers’ demands, the youtube vlogging camera is equiped with a fill light under the lens. Press button ‘Power’ to open it. Even at night, the camcorders help you film crispy images. Remote help control the video camera within 10 meters, no members are excluded from the group photo. And pause function allows you to pause the recording and take photos without starting new one. so you can capture all exciting moments in traveling.

📷【Long-Time Shooting & User Friendly 】Coming with two 3.7V 1500mAh rechargable batteries, our video cameras also support recording video while charging via USB cable, never worry about running out of battery. Carry case and len cover protect the video camera in traveling. It is sturdy and lightweight, so tripods are able to uphold it with ease. Support TV output . All you need to do is plug in a SD card( up to 32 GB & not included), then shoot and share your exciting memory with your family.