Video Camera Camcorder with Microphone, Full HD 1080P 24MP 30FPS FamBrow Digital YouTube Vlogging Camera Recorder Night Vision 3.0 Inch 270 Degree Rotation LCD 16X Digital Zoom Camcorders, 2 Batteries

Warm Tips:



Camcorder is design for the Amateurs, not suit the Professional Users.

Pls format the memory card through this camcorder for the first time use (SD card is not included in the package).

The camcorder doesn’t support manual focus. Please confirm shooting distance is 1.5 meters or more. Using macro lens to shoot objects within 5-20 cm.

The camcorder zoom belong to the “Digital Zoom”, auto focus is not supported, optical zoom is not supported, the camera has the “digital zoom” function that can be zoomed in or out using the camera W/T button. And not support TV Output.

Fully charge camcorder for 8 hours before use it at first time. Pls operate video camera according to manual.

Before using the remote control, first of all, you have to take off the camera lens cap, and then aim the remote control at the infrared receiver of the video camera lens, so that the remote control can work.

Attention：

Power off camera before replace memory card;

Insert the card as correct direction.Do not insert the card with too strong force to protect the card or camera units being damaged.If the insert is not smooth,pls check the insert direction;

Memory card needs to be formatted for first time use or if the card was used by other camera.

Product Specification:



Video resolution: FHD 1920X1080P (30fps); HD1280X720 (30fps); VGA 640X480 (30fps); QVGA 320X240 (30fps).

Movie Size:1920x1080HD;1280x720HD;640×480.

Digital Zoom: 16X .

Date Stamp: Date/Time,Date,Off.

Video Sound: Support.

USB Port: USB 2.0.

Face Detection: Support.

Exposure Compensation: -3.0 EV to + 3.0 EV.

File format:image format : JPG,AVI.

video format :AVI.

Power Supply: Rechargeable lithium battery.

Operating system requirements: Windows XP,Windows Vista,Windows 7/8/10,Mac 10.2.

Display:3.0 inch LCD（16:9).

Storage: External SD/TF card(support 32GB at maximum).

Webcam Function

The vlogging camera can be connected the PC with USB cable. Then you can transfer your files to your computer by choosing “MSDC” or take it as a webcam by choosing the “PC CAM” mode so as to enjoy video chatting or live streaming.

With External Microphone& Remote Control

The camcorder has built-in microphone and it comes with a external microphone that uses XY stereo pickup technology to effectively reduce background noise and wind noise.It can enhances sound recording volume and reduces noise make sounds clarity.This camera also support remote control, you can control the video camera by pressing the button of remote control.

Recording While Charging

The vlogging digital camera is equipped with 2 Li-ion rechargeable batteries,First charge for 8 hours,full-charged need 60-90 mins. Also support recording while charging, you don’t need to worry about battery drains！

Pause Function

The camcorder supports the pause function, a good choice for YouTube and Vlogging.You can pause long video shooting at any point and continue from where you stopped without starting a new file, no members are excluded from the group photo.

Night Vision

FHD 1080P digital camera is equipped with an LED light for night vision shots, you can record high definition image and videos in low light condition and even in the darkness.

It’s night vision has no effect on video and photo, and the color is black and white.

FHD 1080P Camera with Lens Hood

The camera comes with lens hood to shields light source for prevent glare and lens flare.It helps to adjust the light balance in glare conditions to make photos more clearly.Also the camera have built-in LED fill light and it will helps you take bright photos and videos even in low light conditions.

