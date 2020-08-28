Video Camera Camcorder FHD 1080P 30FPS 36MP IR Night Vision YouTube Vlogging Camera Recorder 3.0” 270 Degree Rotation IPS Screen 16X Digital Zoom Camcorder with Remote and 2 Batteries



Price: $68.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 05:07:19 UTC – Details)

Warm Tips: The Camcorder doesn’t support manual focus.The lens is fixed. Please keep a shooting distance above 4ft/1.5m to take clear picture and video

1.Please format the memory card through this camera when you first use the camera.(SD card is not included)

2.Please carefully read the user manual before using.The camera is design for amateurs,not for Professional users.

Video Camera Specifications:

Image Sensor: 8.0 MP CMOS image sensor

Image Resolution: 36M(6720×3780)

Video Resolution: FHD(1920×1080)30FPS,HD(1280×720)60FPS

Digital Zoom: 16x

File Format: JPEG,VGA

Display: 3.0inch IPS Screen(16:9)

USB Port: 2.0

TV Output: NTSC/PAL

Focal Distance: f=7.36mm

Aperture: f=3.2

Memory Card: External SD/MMC Card (4GB to 128GB)(NOT INCLUDED)

Operating System: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac 10.2

Package Contents:

1* Video Camera

1* Video Camera Bag

1* USB Charging Cable

1* Battery Charging Adapter

1* HDMI Cable

2* Rechargeable Lithium Battery

1* Remote control

2* User Manual

How To Contact Us?

Login your amazon account > choose “Your orders” > find the order ID > click “Contact seller”.

【Multifunctional Video Recorder】This Youtube vlog camera supports Slow Motion, Motion Detection, Loop Recording, Continuous Shooting, Smile Capture, Beauty Face Function, Self-Timer, Playback Modes, Webcam Function, Anti-Shaking Function and Remote Control(22ft/7m) ect..You can record your wonderful moments with these special features.

【IR Night Vision Camcorder】With IR night vision function, you can shoot clear white and black photo or video in the dark environment without visible light or low light(within 16ft/5m)

【Webcam+HD Output Features】The camcorder supports video chatting and live streaming. Connecting the computer with a USB cable, then choose the “PC CAM” mode as a webcam. (Please download the software “AMCAP” before using the “PC CAM” function, and enter the video interface, then you can do video chat with your friends.)

【Long-lasting Power Supply and Warranty】The video camera comes with 2 rechargeable batteries, and it supports recording while charging. Boctrol provides 30 days refund or replacement,and 1 year warranty. If you have any question or suggestion,please feel free to contact us.