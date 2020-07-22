Video Camera Camcorder Digital YouTube Vlogging Camera Recorder kicteck Full HD 1080P 15FPS 24MP 3.0 Inch 270 Degree Rotation LCD 16X Digital Zoom Camcorder with 2 Batteries(604s)



Price: $75.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 16:29:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Specification:

Image Resolution: 24M(6000×4500), 20M(5120×3840), 16M(4608×3472), 12M(4000×3000), 8M(3264×2448), 5M(2592×1944), 3M, 1M.

Video Resolution: FHD 1920×1080(15FPS), HD 1280×720(30FPS), 640×480(30FPS).

File Format: image format (JPEG), video format(AVI).

Image Sensor: CMOS image sensor, max 24.0 mega pixels.

Display Screen: 3.0 inch TFT LCD(16:9), supports 270° rotation.

Operation Modes: Photo/Video. Anti-shaking: Support.

Digital zoom:16X(Auto focus is not supported, optical zoom is not supported.)

Face Detect: On/Off. Smile Capture: On/Off. Factory Reset: Yes/No.

Video Sound: Support. TV Output: NTSC/PAL. Pause function: Support.

Built-in Speaker: Support. Built-in microphone: Support. USB port: USB 2.0(MSDC&PC CAM).

Li-ion battery: 3.7V 1500mAh(Model: NP-FV5). Date stamp: Off/Date/Date&Time. Exposure compensation: -2.0 EV to + 2.0 EV.

ISO: Auto, ISO100, ISO200, ISO400. Auto Review: Off/1sec/3sec.

Power Save: Auto-power off in 1min/3min/5min/Off. Multi-Languages: Support.

Camera lens: Fixed lens, Aperture F/3.2, Focal distance f=7.36mm.

LED Fill Light: Fill light can’t be used under Playback mode.

Operating system requirements: Windows 7/8/10/2002/XP/Vista/macOS.

White balance:Auto/Daylight/Cloudy/Fluorescent/Tungsten Format:Yes/No(Please format the SD card before using this camera)

Memory Card: Support SD memory card and MMC card, 4GB up to 32GB.(The SD card is not included in the package, need to purchase separately)

Package Included:

1*Digital Video Camera

1*USB Charger

1*AV＆USB Cable

1*Dust bag

1*User Manual

2*Batteries

Warm Tips:

1. Please format the memory card through this camcorder for the first time use (SD card is not included in the package).

2.The camcorder only can support LED Video Light, as Light Supplement(Not Include), not support external microphone.

3.The camcorder is design for the amateurs,not for the Professional users.(Auto focus is not supported, optical zoom is not supported)

The camera use of detailed instructions:



1.Insert the fully charged battery and memory card into the camera, then press the”POWER” button to turn on the camera .

2.How to format the memory card: Please press the “MENU” button, then press the “Right” button to go to the right menu. (press the ”DOWN” button) Go down all the way on the menu, there is a “Format” option, press the “OK” button to choose “Yes”.

3.How to return or delete the photos: Please press the “MODE” button. When you want to switch modes (Take photo mode,Record video mode, Playback Mode), press the “MODE” button continuously. When you want to delete the photos or videos, press the “Playback” button, then press the “MENU” button to delete.

4.Record video mode: Please press the “MODE” button go into the ”record video mode”, then press the ”red dot record button” to start to record videos. When you want to pause the recording videos, press the ”Right” button to pause it, press the ”Right” button again to continue to record. Finally, press the ”red dot record button” again to end the recording videos.

5.Take photo mode: Please press the “MODE” button go into the ”take photo mode”, then press the “PHOTO” button.

6.How to browse photos and videos: Please press the “Playback” button go into “Playback Mode”. Press the ”OK” button to playback videos.Please press the ”MENU” button,then press the “Right” button to adjust the videos sound volume.

7.How to turn on the white light in front of the camera:Please turn on the camera, then press the “OK” button, the light will light up.

Connect the camera to the computer:



1.Please turn on the camera,insert the AV＆USB Cable into the camera and computer port separately.

2.The computer will automatic install driver and the computer screen will display the driver installation is complete.

3.Please press the camera “MODE” button to choose the camera “MSDC ”mode,then open the U disk,the camera files can be seen.

Connect the camera to the TV:



1.Please insert the AV＆USB cable into the camera and TV port separately.

2. Please set the TV signal source as AV and enter into this mode.

3.The camera screen will automatically turn off(normal reaction,no malfunction),the TV screen will be used as the camera screen.Please operate the camera button,then the TV screen will display it.

How to use the camera as the webcam:



1.Please download the software “AMCAP” on the Internet before using the PC CAM function.

2.Please connect the camera to the computer through the AV＆USB cable, then press the camera “MODE” button to switch into the “PC CAM” mode.

3.Finally open the “AMCAP”,then you can use the camera as the webcam.

【Multifunctional Camcorder】: This video camera max supports 1080P(15FPS) AVI Video Resolution, 24M(6000×4500) JPEG Image Resolution. 3.0 inch LCD Screen and supports 270°rotation, 16X digital zoom, built-in fill light, Anti-shaking, Face Capture, Beauty Function, Self-timer, Webcam function, Pause function, USB 2.0, TV Output and so on.

【Webcam Video Camera】: The digital camera has a Webcam function. When you want to video chat with your friends or family but without a cam on your computer, you may need this function. By connecting the computer with a USB cable, then choose the “PC CAM” mode as a webcam. Please download the software “AMCAP” before using the PC-CAM function, then enter the video interface, and then you can video chat with your friends.

【Pause Function】: The camcorder supports the pause function, a good choice for YouTube and Vlogging. You can continue the recording in the same File without restarting a new one. And then you can download the video to your computer through a USB cable and then edit it before uploading to your social media.

【Recording While Charging】: The digital camera comes with two 1500mAh 3.7V rechargeable batteries(Model: NP-FV5) One full-charged battery can be sustainably used for 60-90 minutes. Or you can record videos while charging, in this case, you can record long enough videos as you wish and no need to worry about battery drains. The digital camera supports SD card 4GB to 32GB(The SD card is not included in the package, and please format the SD card before using this camera).

【Portable Camcorder】: The camcorder is small and lightweight, portable for you to carry around. The camcorder can support external LED light and standard tripod but not support external microphone(LED light and tripod are not included in the package). If you have any problems or concerns, please feel free to contact us. Our friendly customer service will do our best to solve your problem within 24 hours.