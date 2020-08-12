Video Camera Camcorder 2.7K, Vlogging Camera for YouTube Ultra HD 24FPS 36 MP IR Night Vision 16X Digital Zoom 3.0 Touch Screen, Video Camera with Microphone Handheld Stabilizer Lens Hood



Price: $98.99

(as of Aug 12,2020 13:19:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The camera has multiple functions and features:



Digital video (2.7K)

Digital camera (36 Mega pixels)

Mass storage (Removable disk)

16X powerful zoom

Remote control(optional)

3.0 inch touch screen

IR light(optional)

External hot shoe(optional)

Motion Detection

Time Lapse Recording

Time Lapse Photo

Slow Motion

Face Detect

Smile Capture

Anti shake

Photo mode

Press shutter to make photo shooting under Photo mode

Resolution

Photo resolution

SD card

Indicate that the current storage is the SD card

Face Detect

Automatically detect and track faces in images

Smile Capture

Smile capture function is on/off

Anti shake

Prevent camera shake from affecting image clarity

Available number of photos

Space for photo shooting

Recording time

The current available recording time

Video mode

Press Video to start video

Video quality

Quality of current video

Power volume

Current battery status

AWB

Automatic white balance

Image quality

Quality of current image

Exposure

Current exposure

ISO

Automatically adjust the ISO value.

Sharpness

Current sharpness

Specification



Operating System

Windows XP,Windows Vista,Windows 7,Windows 8,Windows 10,Mac 10.2

Image Sensor

8MP Image Sensor

Movie Size

2688×1520 2.7K; 1920×1080 HD; 1280×720 HD; 640×480; 320×240

Resolution ratio of image

36M(7936×4480 HD); 24M(5600×4200); 20M(5200×3900); 16M(4608×3456); 12M(4000×3000); 10M(3648×2736); 7M-Wide(3648×2048 HD);5M(2592×1944);3M(2048×1536); 2M-Wide(1920×1080 HD);

Memory card

Supports SD memory card and MMC card (4GB to 128GB)

File format

JPG, AVI

Self-timer

2s/5s/10s

White balance

Auto/Daylight/Cloudy/Fluorescent /Tungsten

Exposure compensation

-3.0 ~ +3.0

Power

Rechargeable lithium battery

Menu language

Multi-Languages

Focal distance

f=7.36mm

Digital zoom

16×

Warm Tips:

The Camcorder doesn’t support manual focus,the lens is fixed.

Please keep a shooting distance at above 1.5m to take clear picture or video.

Please format the card (not included) in the camera before using. A Class 10 or higher memory card is required(SD CARD IS NOT INCLUDED).

Frequent Asked Questions

1.The camera fails to work after battery placement, because the power may be too low, new battery is needed.

2.Battery package may be not removed, battery may be placed reversely. Ensure correct placement of battery.

3.Shutter is not working to make video or photo, memory card may be full. Please save the data with other memory card.

4.SD card may have write-protect. Get out SD card and unlock the write-protect switch.

5.Unsharp photos, May be caused by shaking hands when photo shooting. Please hold the camera stably or use other supports like tripod. Do not shake the camera when photo shooting.

6.Dark photos or videos, shooting environment may be too dark. Please make the shooting at bright place, or use light to brighten the shooting place.

7.Auto off, because battery may have too low power. Please change new battery.

Package Content:

1 x 2.7K Camera

1 x External microphone

1 x Lens cover

1 x Lens Hood

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x USB Cable

1 x Remote

1 x Dust bag

1 x User Manual

2 x Rechargeable Lithium batteries

1 x Handheld Stabilizer

Video camera with Plentiful Accessories: This video camera comes with a lens hood, external microphone, remote control, and 2 batteries. This video camera will meet all your needs. The lens hood filters out excess stray light and prevents lens flare caused by extraneous light and protects against unexpected bumps or shock. Camcorder built-in microphone and external microphone make it’s easy to own high fidelity sound quality.

Pause & Webcam Function: The video camera won’t miss any practical functions. Camcorder support the pause and slowing motionrecordings function, the feature is very convenient for video creation, this video camera is a perfect choice for YouTube and Vlogging. You can continue the recording in the same file without restarting a new one. This vlogging camera can also be used as a webcam. You can make a video call with your families or friends after the video camera is connected with your computer.

IR Night Vision and Enhanced Microphone: The video camera for youtube is equipped with infrared night vision. In the dark, turn on the infrared night vision light, you can still take a clear video or photo; the screen with 16X digital zoom, the camera with flip screen can zoom in and zoom out to change the range of angles of view, giving you a clearer view of distant objects; Enhanced microphone supplied external microphone with dual noise-reduction function captures lossless audio within 50ft.

Enjoy Worry-Free Shopping at CamVeo: This portable video camera camcorder is easy to carry with. It’s definitely an ideal gift for amateurs and beginners to take pictures and videos. At CamVeo Store, you can not only find the amazing camcorder for your hobby or business, but also golden customer service. Please just feel free to contact us If you have any questions. We are always stand by your side and ready to solve your problems within 12 hours.