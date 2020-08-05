Video Camera 4K Camcorder Vlogging Camera for YouTube IR Night Vision 48MP 30FPS 3″ Touch Screen 30X Digital Zoom Camera Recorder with Microphone



❤Warm Tips:

(1)The camera will not turn on automatically, you need to press the power button or reopen the screen. It will automatically turn on when charging (it will automatically turn off after 3min)

【4K Camcorder with 2.4G Remote】Camcorder with microphone used X-Y stereo pickup technology, that sound image localization will be more clear and stable.It enhances sound recording volume and reduces noise.2.4G remote control of camcorder is the first in the industry.It’s maximum sensing distance is 60FT at 360 degrees.Comparing with ordinary remote control,customers are not restricted by operating angle of the remote,that could shoot freely according to their preferences while shooting outdoor.

【Webcam for Living Video】The 4k camcorder can be used as a webcam, that connects the camcorder to your computer with a USB cable and select PC Camera mode.So,you can open the Facebook, YouTube or Ins page to start the live stream.When you want to video chat with your friends or family, you may need this function.Downloading “XDV PRO” APP, it will turn your phone into a remote to control the 4k camcorder, and browse images or download files from the camera to mobile phone by wifi for sharing.

【Anti-shake Vlogging Camera】Video camera comes with a handhold stabilizer makes this 4K vlogging camera stable during recording.In addition,YouTube camera has a slight anti-shake function.This will make the video and photos clearer.It’s an ideal gift for making moving low angle videos and images.Under IR night vision, the camcorder can shoot high definition image video that work perfectly in the darkness and also shoot great in low light.The vlogging camera is very suitable for video blogger.

【Feature-rich Camcorder】This video camcorder also features slow motion recording,HDMI function and recording while charging.Time-lapse feature records the process of things changing and compresses them for playback.The pause feature enable pause recording and resume playing the same file without having to start a new file.In addition, it has facial recognition,smile capture,beauty face,self timer etc. 4K video camcorder is equipped with a large-capacity battery and can record for 3 hours.