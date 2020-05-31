Video appears to show NYPD truck plowing through crowd during protest

The 27-second video, which was posted to Twitter, reveals an NYPD truck in entrance of a crowd throwing objects on the car. There is a barricade in entrance of the truck. The truck then appears to drive into the barricade, knocking over protestors. Screaming and yelling are then heard whereas an individual is seen leaping on high of the truck. It’s unclear if there have been any accidents.

Mayor Bill de Blasio mentioned the incident is below investigation, however emphasised that the officers might have had no different selection.

“I’m not going to blame officers who were trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation. The folks who were converging on that police car did the wrong thing to begin with, and they created an untenable situation,” he mentioned. “I wish the officers had found a different approach, but let’s begin at the beginning. The protesters in that video did the wrong thing to surround that police car, period.”