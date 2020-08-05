Video Appears to Confirm Reports of Deadly Blasts in North Korea’s Hyesan City

A video revealing a series of surges in North Korea’s Hyesan city previously today has actually emerged, appearing to confirm South Korean media reports and defector accounts of blasts that declared more than a lots lives in the city on the border with China.

A China- based activist that helps refugees running away North Korea just recently offered RFA’s Korean Service with what he declared is video of the blasts shot on Monday from throughout the Yalu River in China’s Changbai city. The 14- 2nd video reveals black smoke increasing into the sky in Hyesan as a number of surges are heard in the background.

“I heard that a fire started at a place where gasoline was stored, moved to a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) container, and caused a series of explosions,” stated the source, speaking on condition of privacy due to the fact that of the nature of his work.

“I know the North Korean authorities were trying to deal with the accident, but I don’t know what they managed to do.”

The activist’s account is comparable to those in reports by the Seoul- based Daily NK and other South Korean news outlets, which stated the occurrence is thought to have actually happened after gas kept in a house in the city’s Tapsong community ignited at around 6: 10 p.m. on Monday, triggering a neighboring LPG cylinder to take off and setting …