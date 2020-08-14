Video appearing to show Afghan troops brutality sparks outrage | News

Authorities in Afghanistan purchased an examination on Thursday after a video flowed online that appeared to show a group of Afghan troops desecrating the bodies of Taliban fighters.

The two-minute clip, which rapidly went viral on social networks, emerged ahead of anticipated peace talks in between Kabul and the Taliban following Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s statement to launch the last batch of Taliban detainees concurred as part of a United States-Taliban offer.

The video, which AFP might not instantly validate, reveals a male in military uniform utilizing an axe to smash the heads and faces of what appeared to be 2 dead Taliban fighters.

Other bodies are seen close by, and the noise of laughter can be heard as a group of males in consistent watch.

The Taliban stated the video was shot in Zabul province in the nation’s south which federal government forces had actually dealt with the dead fighters “barbarically”.

Afghan federal government orders examination

The ministry of defence stated it had actually purchased a probe into the video proving “what appears to be some security forces members acting inappropriately with a number of dead bodies”.

“If verified that the violators are members of the ANA (Afghan National Army), they will be dealt with,” the ministry stated in a declaration.

The desecration of remains in Afghanistan’s war has actually been a frequent problem, with a number of videos emerging over the past 20 years, consisting of one in 2011 revealing a group of United States marines urinating on 3 blood-soaked bodies.

That video triggered outrage …