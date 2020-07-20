Victure WiFi Video Doorbell Camera 1080P HD with Chime Smart Doorbell Battery Powered with Night Vision Motion Activated Alerts and Tow Way Audio for Home Security



Price: $89.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 14:21:39 UTC – Details)





【Real-Time 2-way Communication】With two-way audio and on-demand Live view video, this smart doorbell lets you view and talk with the people at the front door from anywhere using your smartphone.

【Get Alert to What Matters via App】Our wireless surveillance doorbell supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. It will notify you at the first time with adjustable motion detection via your cell phone and included wireless chime, when someone steps on your property and triggers the PIR motion sensor.

【Market-leading Weatherproof Design】Rating as IP65, this doorbell camera is competent to work for any weather, no matter it is winter or summer, blizzard or thunderstorm. Besides, the cutting-edge design for the mounting bracket will keep your video doorbell away from the falling leaves and glare.

【Customizable Storage & Power Options】No more hidden cost for your smart home. Our all-round wireless door bell supports both local storage with Micro SD card and cloud storage (optional). You could also choose to power your doorbell with the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge. (Hard-wired installation kit is sold separately )