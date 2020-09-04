Victure Trail Game Camera 16MP with Night Vision Motion Activated 1080P Hunting Cameras with Low Glow and Upgraded Waterproof IP66 for Outdoor Wildlife Watching



Product Description

Victure, focusing on the great user experience, is committed to creating first-class hunting camera. HC200 is the latest and upgraded trail camera of Victure.

Through years of research and testing, we continuously update and optimize product performance and parameters. We only care about the best shopping experience for our customers.

Victure provides you with best choice!

Victure – The Best Choice of Yours



Tips

· SD card( Class 6 or higher, max support 32GB), external power supply, and batteries(LR6 AA) are NOT included in the package.

· Please format the SD card before use and do not insert or take out the SD card when the camera is ON.

· Rechargeable battery or external power supply(6V/1.5A; 3.5mm*1.35mm/1.3mm) is recommended to use.

· Contact the support team for the detailed version of user manual or Search ‘Victure TC’ on You Tube for more operational videos.

Max Photo Resolution: 16MP

Max Video Resolution: 1080P(15fps)

Triggering Time: approx 0.5 seconds

IR Flash: 26 infrared LEDs for night shots

Outstanding Photo Resolution

16MP Resolution and automatic day/night sensor ensure crisp, vivid images every time, delivering crisp photo and video scouting materials.

Advanced Night Vision

940nm no-glow Infrared technology clearly shows the night behavior of animals without disturbing them.

Ultra High Concealment

The camouflage appearance makes the camera cleverly blend with nature and will not be easily discovered by human and wildlife.

Huge LCD Screen

2.4 inch pioneering LCD screen allows people to see the clear and complete images on the camera directly.

Excellent Video Resolution

1080P HD video mode will not miss any wonderful and super crystal picture of the set time, and help you keep an eye on wildlife all night.

Clear Recording Function

Innovative recording technology not only holds the industry leader, but also brings 360 degree surround recording.

Photo Resolution(max)

16MP

16MP

20MP

20MP

30MP

Video Resolution(max)

1080P/30fps

1080P/15fps

1080P/15fps

1080P/30fps

1296P/30fps

Triger Speed

0.4s

0.5s

0.3s

0.4s/0.2s(Side PIR)

0.4s/0.2s(Side PIR)

Numbers of Sensor

1

1

1

3

3

Numbers of IR Light

26

24

38

26

36

Detection Angel

60°

90°

90°

130°

120°

Size (Unit:cm)

11.6*9*5.8

13.6*9.8*6.8

21*12.4*8

19.5*12*8

11.6*19.1*8.3

【HIGH-DEFINITION RESOLUTION】 1080P full HD resolution and automatic day/night sensor ensure crisp, vivid images and videos that provide the realistic details you need for in-depth knowledge of game animals‘ behavior characteristics.

【INCREDIBLY TRIGGER SENSITIVITY】 A trigger speed of 0.5 seconds with 3 continuous shots means you’re less likely to miss capturing an image of wildlife that is quickly moving across the field of view.

【INVISIBLE NIGHTTIME SCOUTING】 Victure game camera takes advanced low-glow infrared LED technology and superior motion-activated sensor to produce quality black and white nighttime vision without alerting game.

【ENTRY-LEVEL AND USER FRIENDLY】 The easy-to-use 2.4″ LCD screen with user-friendly navigation of image mode options, photo quality, video length, PIR interval, time lapse settings make it simple to customize your scouting specifications.

【AFFORDABLE AND BEST CHOICE】 Lower price and higher performance make this trail camera a perfect scouting GIFT for hunting, garden wildlife watching, farm burglar, home security and property surveillance. Using lithium batteries or 6V external power supply will keep it working longer.